Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has insisted that he will be ‘especially picky’ in what he considers to be a ‘difficult January market.’

The Whites have lifted themselves back out of the Premier League relegation zone after impressive performances over the past fortnight, despite observers fearing the worst for Leeds given the quality of opposition they faced over the period.

Leeds will certainly welcome extra bodies in January to help with their survival bid, after missing out on Harry Wilson on deadline day, but the Whites will need to keep on the right side of PSR rules.

Farke claimed that a striking deals in January is difficult as very few players are up for sale during the period.

Integrating a new signing and introducing him to the club’s playing style are further issues, Farke stressed.

Farke explained at a press conference (11:00): “I think that the January market is a difficult market.

“Because there’s just limited number of players available.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

“In January, you just have more or less, just four months left or so.

“If you sign a player in the summer, you have the whole summer, pre-season to prepare, to adapt them to the group, to integrate them to the group and they can adapt to your style of play, to your processes.

“It’s always a bit more difficult in January.”

Farke insisted that another factor for his pickiness is that clubs can rarely obtain a player who can hit the ground running, and if they can do so, he is likely to cost a premium.

“Also, January is a difficult market in general because you either get a player whether is quite often a problem because he hasn’t played that much or comes back from injury or if you want a player in his best rhythm, then you have to spend lots of money and then very often, the player is also overpriced.

“I am especially picky in January.

“For that, you need many things to come together to find a good solution, but we are working on a professional level.”

Leeds have a further two games in December, and a trip to Anfield on New Year’s Day, before they can concern themselves with incomings.

First up, they host Crystal Palace at Elland Road – match preview here – a fixture which former Leeds star Dominic Matteo believes is a great opportunity for the Whites, despite Jaka Bijol recognising the threat Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta carries.

Despite Farke’s view, he is likely to want Leeds to add reinforcements when the window opens soon.