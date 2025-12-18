Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris feels the Black Cats handled Tommy Watson’s situation well last season, but admits he has not spoken to the winger since he left.

Le Bris’ side enjoyed a fairy tale return to the Premier League, as they won the Championship playoff final against Sheffield United with an injury time goal.

Watson scored the 95th minute winner securing Sunderland’s place in the top-flight after eight seasons away.

However, the match-winning hero and a Sunderland academy product was not going to play for the Black Cats in the Premier League as a move to Brighton had been agreed.

Over a month before the playoff final, the announcement for Watson’s permanent transfer away from the Stadium of Light to Brighton was made, which meant that regardless of whether the Black Cats went up, the winger was leaving.

Watson, to his credit, starred in Sunderland’s dream day out at Wembley and boss Le Bris is of the view that the situation of the teenager’s departure was handled brilliantly by both parties.

Le Bris remarked that the outcome of the transfer was fantastic for both sides, pointing out Watson’s Wembley winner as the reason.

Competition Appearances U18 Premier League 35 Premier League 2 25 Championship 22 FA Youth Cup 5 Competitions Tommy Watson has appeared most in

“Looking back at the situation, I think we managed the situation properly”, Le Bris confessed during a press conference (7:35).

“It was not an easy task, but as a club, as a coaching staff, the player as well, I think we managed the situation for both interests.

“And the outcome was absolutely fantastic because with this late goal in the final at Wembley, we showed that it was a good situation.”

Le Bris though revealed he has not spoken to Watson since he left the club and stated that the winger is on a different journey.

“After the game, no, it was a different season and everyone has his own journey”, Le Bris admitted.

Sunderland are enjoying one of the best starts from a promoted team in recent Premier League history, sitting eighth in the Premier League table after 16 games and were called ‘fantastic’ after they came back from two goals down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 at home.

The Black Cats have enjoyed some noteworthy wins since their promotion, including the latest 1-0 victory against rivals Newcastle United in the Wear-Tyne derby, which has maintained their unbeaten run at home.

With Sunderland losing several stars to the Africa Cup of Nations, they might look into the January market for solutions and one Serie A star, in the shape of Matteo Guendouzi, has been linked with the Black Cats.

Le Bris will lead his Sunderland side at Brighton on Saturday, looking to maintain their impressive start to the season, and it remains to be seen if Watson, who is struggling for game time, will be involved.