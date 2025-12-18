Pete Norton/Getty Images

Cheltenham Town boss Steve Cotterill has revealed that Bristol Rovers loanee Issac Hutchinson has told him twice that he wants to remain with the Robins for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old midfielder experienced relegation with Bristol Rovers in his first season with the club in the previous campaign and had a fallout with a section of Gas’ fans at the beginning of the ongoing season.

Hutchinson secured a loan to League Two club Cheltenham, where he has performed well with nine goal contributions in 14 games in all competitions despite the Robins not doing well in the league.

Bristol Rovers are also in a tough spot in the league table as they face the relegation threat and they have parted ways with Darrell Clarke and appointed veteran tactician Steve Evans, about whose ability to turn things around former EFL striker Sam Parkin raised doubt.

With Evans’ arrival at Bristol Rovers, Hutchinson’s future is in doubt at Cheltenham and Cotterill highlighted that the decision on whether the midfielder should continue with them is not in their hands.

The Cheltenham boss revealed that Hutchison has told him twice that he wants to stay at Whaddon Road and added that he is relaxed about the situation, as he pointed out that the player will have a say on his future.

“I know Isaac wants to stay here and he’s come to see me twice to reiterate that, so I’d imagine he’ll have a certain amount of say”, Cotterill was quoted as saying by Gloucestershire Live.

Result Competition Cheltenham 1-0 Bristol Rovers League Two Cheltenham 0-1 Bristol Rovers EFL Trophy Cheltenham 1-3 Bristol Rovers League One Last three Bristol Rovers-Cheltenham meetings

“It’s not necessarily our decision and if they recall him there isn’t a lot we can do about it; it’s out of my hands and we’ll have to go and find somebody else.

“But you can only play for two clubs in one season and Isaac has already played for Bristol Rovers and us.

“If one club doesn’t want him to go back, or the other club wants him to stay, normally it gets left with the player.

“I’m pretty relaxed about it.”

Bristol Rovers are sitting 23rd in the league table with 17 points from 20 games and their last victory in the league came against Salford City in September.

Evans has a track record of winning promotion from League Two, as he did with Gillingham and Stevenage, but he will have a tough task on his hands to turn Bristol Rovers’ season around.

The veteran Scottish tactician revealed that he was influenced by the Newcastle United sporting director to take up the Bristol Rovers job.