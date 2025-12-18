Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has backed Whites custodian Lucas Perri, stressing that the Brazilian has improved since his arrival and he believes that the 28-year-old is a quality shot-stopper.

The Whites paid around £14m to Ligue 1 giants Lyon in the summer window to seal a ‘total agreement’ with the French club to sign Perri.

He joined the Premier League new boys on a four-year deal and managed to keep two clean sheets in his first three games, including a 1-0 win against Everton.

However, Perri has not kept a clean sheet since and missed five Premier League games due to an arm injury, which made one former Leeds man say that Karl Darlow and Perri would give Farke a massive selection dilemma.

The former Botafogo goalkeeper has come under scrutiny regarding his ball distribution, which has become a massive aspect in the modern game.

Farke, though, is clear that if Perri were a world-class shot-stopper and equally good with his feet, he probably would not have been affordable in the summer window for the Whites.

However, the German boss is very happy with Perri’s shot-stopping qualities, stressing that the Brazilian has made a lot of improvements as a shot-stopper, and he believes the Brazilian will improve his distribution with time.

Club Years Sao Paulo 2018-2022 Crystal Palace (loan) 2019 Nautico (loan) 2022 Botafogo 2022-2023 Lyon 2024-2025 Leeds United 2025- Lucas Perri’s career history

“Yes, we knew before that there are some challenges in his game, that he needs to improve because of the intensity of pressing on the Premier League level, even a bit more intense and higher in respect to other leagues in the world”, Farke told a press conference (15:07) when he was asked about Perri’s distribution from the back.

“For that, he has to adapt.

“This is his first season in English football, and he [has] already [been] out two times with injuries.

“I think it has improved and will improve; yes, it is something we work hard on, especially with our goalkeeping coach also on the training pitch when he is involved in our games.

“I have to say, for me, it is important, in the last game, there were some crucial saves, and it is still more or less the main topic still for a goalkeeper.

“You cannot have a perfect number 10 in the goal, but if he never saves the ball, I would always go for the perfect goal stopper.

“And I think in these terms, he has shown some really, really good performances.

“He is so tall, and so good in doing all his saves – if he would be also world-class with his foot, he probably wouldn’t have been affordable for us in the summer.

“We knew that all the players that we signed or are with us have a few challenges in the game where they have to improve.

“But Lucas is a very, very modest guy, very humble guy, very diligent guy, who is putting a lot of work in.

“I think he has already improved, and I am pretty sure if he goes on like this and works hard further on like this, he would also improve on this area.”

The former Brazil youth international has established himself as Farke’s number 1 choice for the goalkeeper position, and Leeds have secured some positive results in recent weeks.

Perri did have a brief loan spell at Crystal Palace earlier in his career and Leeds play the Eagles this weekend – match preview here.