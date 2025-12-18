George Wood/Getty Images

Silkeborg talent Victor Dahl, who plays for the club’s Under-19s, has revealed that he dreams of playing for Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Oliver Glasner’s side are continuing to impress in the Premier League this season and have met Scandinavian opposition in the shape of Fredrikstad.

They will again play Scandinavian opposition on Thursday when they face Finnish outfit KuPS in the Conference League.

There are question marks about whether Glasner will stay beyond the end of his contract, but he has increased the Eagles’ stock.

Currently, they sit fifth in the Premier League table, and they are being looked upon by a number of young players as a good possible destination.

Silkeborg’s 18-year-old winger, Dahl, has now revealed that he wants to play for the Selhurst Park outfit one day.

Dahl has signed a trainee deal with Silkeborg and the club view him as a good prospect for the future.

Game Competition Viborg (H) Danish Superliga SonderjsKE (A) Danish Superliga Midtjylland (H) Danish Superliga Silkeborg’s next three games

The 18-year-old attacking talent has made it clear that he dreams of playing for Silkeborg’s senior team in the Danish top flight.

“I think it’s a great club with some talented team-mates and coaches. I hope to show the club’s coaches and fans that I’m a good footballer”, Dahl told Silkeborg’s official website.

However, he supports Crystal Palace and insists that it would be ‘cool’ to play for the Eagles one day in the Premier League.

“I dream of playing in the Superliga for Silkeborg.

“And if I had to name a club that I’m a fan of, it would be Crystal Palace – it would be cool to play for them.”

Palace have become known as a breeding ground for young talents, with the club offering a pathway into the first team.

Now it remains to be seen if Dahl will be able to show his quality at Silkeborg to earn a future move to Crystal Palace.