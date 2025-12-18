Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Birmingham City manager Chris Davies has revealed that conversations are well under way inside the club about the areas that need improvement in January as Blues aim to capitalise on the chances they create in matches.

Blues currently find themselves fourth in the Championship in terms of the overall big chances created.

However, they still find themselves 13th in the league table, five points off a playoff spot after 21 games.

Their away form has been particularly poor, with only two wins coming on the road in eleven outings in the Championship.

Winger Patrick Roberts has highlighted the issue, insisting that they must deliver outside St Andrew’s.

Davies does not believe that Birmingham have had issues with conceding too many goals, as he thinks that Blues need to be finishing more of their own chances.

With just a few weeks remaining before the January transfer window opens, Davies insists that the aim will be to make sure that Birmingham address the area of being more clinical in front of goal.

Answering a question on the issue of signing players who will solve their finishing issue, the manager said at a press conference (6.37): “Most definitely.

Player Goals A Armstrong 11 Thomas-Asante 10 Gelhardt 10 Morris 10 Burrell 9 Top Championship scorers at the moment

“Carrying on the theme of moments and chances in games, my feeling is that we have had that. You have got to capitalise.

“I think with January coming up, said last week that conversations are well under way. We know the areas that we want to improve. We have to improve.

“We will do everything we can to give ourselves the best chance.

“I do feel that we are in the mixer. We have shown that we are competitive. We are in there.”

Blues have five games to negotiate between 20th and 4th January and Davies believes that they will have to get the most out of those games before then seeing where they are when the window closes.

“I think we have got to get as much out of this next five games as can before that window kind of gets going.

“Then hopefully come out of that stronger and see where we are.”

Defender Christoph Klarer admitted recently that the expectations are huge at Birmingham now, but insists the players are working to be able to live up to them.

Birmingham dominated League One last term, however they have found the going at Championship level much tougher.