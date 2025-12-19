Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic legend Pat Bonner has stressed that the Bhoys have to be spot on with their signings in the rapidly approaching January transfer window and added that Wilfried Nancy can only be judged after giving him time with new players.

Nancy took charge of Celtic from Martin O’Neill and he has made a poor start to his career as the Hoops boss, losing four games in a row.

Now after the defeat against Dundee United on Wednesday, Nancy is under increased pressure and former Celtic star Joe Hart previously commented that the Frenchman may not understand the magnitude of the job he has walked into.

Nancy is sticking to his three at the back system and started at Tannadice with one centre-back and two full-backs at the back.

The Frenchman is showing no sign of changing his preferred set-up, despite the pressure.

Bonner, however, feels that the Celtic hierarchy have to stand by Nancy, as they brought him in, but warned they need to be on the ball with their January transfer window signings.

The Bhoys legend is of the view that Nancy should not be judged until he gets time on the pitch with signings he has brought in.

“They have to stick with the manager; they made the decision to bring him in and he is only four games in”, Bonner said on the Scottish Football Podcast (7:45).

Game Competition Aberdeen (H) Scottish Premiership Livingston (A) Scottish Premiership Motherwell (A) Scottish Premiership Celtic’s next three games

“We do know what happens next, but the pressure is going to be so great now on all of them and whatever they do in the January window, they have got to get it bang on, but he has got to get time to work with his players on the pitch, and then he can be judged.”

Celtic are set to face Aberdeen at the weekend at home at Parkhead and Nancy will be desperate to turn things around in that game.

Defeat against Aberdeen would see the demands for Celtic to sack Nancy and bring O’Neill back grow evening louder.

Celtic have three games to go before the January transfer window opens, with Aberdeen, Livingston and Motherwell on the agenda.

It is unclear whether Celtic have already lined up any new signings.