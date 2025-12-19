Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Besiktas ‘want to loan’ Wolves defender Emmanuel Agbadou in the January transfer window, also including a purchase option in the deal.

The Old Gold are on the track to become the worst Premier League team in terms of points, as they have only two points after 16 games, and need a rapid improvement to give their season some respectability.

Welsh boss Rob Edwards’ move to Wolves from Middlesbrough has been dubbed a massive career mistake already.

Some of Wolves’ stars have already been linked with potential January moves away from Molineux and defender Agbadou is one of the names.

Turkish side, Besiktas, are looking for a new centre-back next month, and they made Wolves defender Agbadou their ‘first candidate’ for the requirement.

Now, according to Turkish journalist Ertan Suzgun (via Yeni Acek), the Black Eagles have decided they ‘want to loan’ Agbadou from Wolves next month.

It has also been suggested that the Super Lig club want to include an option to buy, letting them keep hold of the defender if he impresses.

Season Position 2024–25 16th 2023–24 14th 2022–23 13th 2021–22 10th 2020–21 13th Wolverhampton Wanderers’ last five league finishes

Agbadou joined the Premier League side back in February from Ligue 1 club Reims on a £16.6m deal, penning a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The 28-year-old central defender played in Tunisia and Belgium before he impressed at French club Reims, where he played 80 games.

It is not clear if Wolves will allow the Ivorian defender to leave next month, as he has been one of their most important players.

Recently, Old Gold boss Edwards insisted he had had no indication top stars will be sold in January, but whether Agbadou is considered to be in that group is unclear.

The centre-back will be unavailable for a healthy amount of time, as he has travelled with his Ivory Coast team-mates to Morocco for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Wolves midfielder Marshall Munetsi, who will be playing in the Africa Cup of Nations with Zimbabwe, could also be out of the club next month.

Now it remains to be seen if Agbadou will come back to Wolves from his international duty next month, or if he will be heading to Turkey.