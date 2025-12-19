Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Derby County are comfortable with the loan deal they have for Birmingham City’s Dion Sanderson and not actively looking to change it, according to journalist Dominic Dietrich.

The Wednesfield-born defender spent four years of his senior career at Wolves, where he made only one appearance, and left them after multiple loan spells away from the Old Gold.

Birmingham signed Sanderson two years ago on a permanent deal, and last season, he was a bit-part option for Chris Davies’ side, who broke the League One points tally to return to the Championship.

On loan at Derby under John Eustace, who rates him highly and had him at Blackburn Rovers, Sanderson has played regularly.

The defender has been one of Eustace’s go-to options for the backline and Sanderson has started 19 league games already.

And a few months ago, it was suggested that the Rams were looking to make Sanderson’s deal permanent, even though he joined Derby on a simple loan.

Ahead of the January transfer window, it has again been suggested that Derby want to sign Sanderson on a permanent basis.

Player On loan David Ozoh Crystal Palace Ben Brereton Diaz Southampton Dion Sanderson Birmingham City Owen Beck Liverpool Bobby Clark Red Bull Salzburg Derby County’s loan stars

However, it has been claimed that as things stand, Derby are not actively looking to change the terms under which they are able to call upon Sanderson.

Signing Sanderson would free up another loan spot, but it does not appear to be on the agenda at the moment.

Sanderson’s contract runs until the summer of 2027 at Birmingham.

Derby are sitting mid-table in the Championship and Eustace will look to keep them well clear of relegation danger.

Sanderson has been a popular figure at Eustace’s side and is forming a good relationship with Sondre Langas.

It remains to be seen whether Derby do decide to try to keep Sanderson permanently when the January window opens for business.