Former top flight winger Pat Nevin believes the system Daniel Farke is now playing at Leeds United suits his players perfectly, but is clear the Whites remain in the relegation mix.

A late 3-2 loss at Manchester City has now changed the outlook on Leeds’ season, due to a change Farke made.

The much-discussed switch to a back three in a 3-5-2 system, since the second half at the Etihad, has seen Leeds snap out of a four game losing streak and earn four points from games against Liverpool and Chelsea.

Farke has trusted in striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who recently admitted he feels a buzz at Elland Road, as a focal point in attack and he has delivered in goals.

Calvert-Lewin’s inclusion has also seen defender Jaka Bijol function in a three-man defence, which he is well suited to in Farke’s view.

Leeds defeated Chelsea 3-1 at home and also earned two points in hard-fought draws against Liverpool and Brentford since the change in formation.

The recent results have also seen improvement in leadership shown by the Leeds players, with one former star believing that more players are stepping forward to take responsibility.

Ex-top flight winger Nevin feels that before playing the four fixtures prior to Brentford, Leeds looked like one of the most likely teams to get relegated from the Premier League.

Game Wolves (H) Bournemouth (A) Burnley (H) Tottenham Hotspur (A) Brighton (H) West Ham United (A) Leeds United’s final six games of the season

Despite picking up only four points during the tough run, Nevin believes that performances in those fixtures have given Leeds ‘a direct shot of self-belief into the heart of the team’.

He credited the new 3-5-2 system deployed by Farke as a major reason for their upshot in performances but warned that Leeds are not out of the relegation mix just yet.

“Leeds looked among the favourites to fall before they hit what should have been the most difficult run of games of the season”, Nevin wrote in his BBC Football Extra newsletter.

“They only picked up four points from 12 against Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea, but their performances have given them a direct shot of self-belief into the heart of the team.

“It also helped that they recently stumbled into a new 3-5-2 system that suits their players perfectly.

“They aren’t out of the woods yet, but they can certainly see the sunlit lands of Premier League survival shining through in the distance.”

Farke recently remarked that he is confident of guiding Leeds to safety at the end of the season.

Leeds host Crystal Palace on Saturday in another test under the Elland Road lights – match preview here.