Rangers boss Danny Rohl has explained that the recruitment team are working hard to get the right players in, but refused to divulge the exact positions the Gers are targeting.

The Ibrox giants have seen an uptick in form since Rohl’s appointment, as Rangers have picked up 20 points domestically under the German.

Rangers are an outside bet for the Scottish Premiership title despite their poor start and it has prompted an earnest attempt to strengthen the squad in January to aid Rohl’s push.

There have been question marks over Rangers’ defensive strength, with a former attacker sure the Gers need to focus on centre-backs in January.

Rohl explained that the process involves conversations with agents and potential signings in the normal course of action.

He further added that the most important step is to have everyone, across the recruitment team and his assistants, in agreement that they have identified the right fit.

Rohl told a press conference (7:50): “We have talks with agents, with maybe potential players, to go in conversations.

“But I think this is normal.

“This is a normal process.

“But the most important key is that I have good conversation with my recruitment and with my guys around me that we make sure that we find the right one.”

On being asked about which positions he is targeting, Rohl joked that he does not want to play into the hands of potential selling clubs, refusing an answer.

“If I speak today about the position then maybe the price goes high up.

“Then I will not talk about the position.”

Rangers are third in the Scottish Premiership, only three points behind Old Firm rivals Celtic who are second.

Hearts lead the league and are ahead of the Gers by nine points, but they have played a game more than both Rangers and Celtic.

Midfielder Pierre Ekwah, who has been in a contractual standoff with French side Saint-Etienne, is a target for Rangers.

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has insisted that he expects the Gers board to back Rohl but noted that moving on deadwood from the club will be difficult.

Rohl will have an outsized role to play during the January window, with the club yet to replace the sacked pair of CEO Patrick Stewart and director of football Kevin Thelwell.