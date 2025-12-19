Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Leeds United manager Simon Grayson is of the view that the Whites should stick with Daniel Farke as he knows the club so well, with obvious potential replacements employed elsewhere.

Farke admitted only last month that he is fully confident that Leeds will avoid relegation from Premier League this season.

The Elland Road outfit suffered eight losses in their first 13 games of the season, with Farke coming under severe scrutiny and question marks being raised about his position.

Farke has persisted with a back three in a 3-5-2 formation, implemented in the second half of the loss at Manchester City, which has seen drastic improvements with Leeds earning five points in three games since.

The recent results have made the Leeds faithful optimistic of the club’s survival hopes and star Dominic Calvert-Lewin admitted that there is a buzz at Elland Road.

Pressure on Farke as Leeds boss has eased after last two weeks and former Whites boss Grayson believes that no manager available at the moment is better than the German.

Grayson added that any manager who gets promoted from the Championship deserves to be given the opportunity until February to get his players used to the higher quality of the Premier League.

Club Lippstadt Borussia Dortmund II Norwich City Krasnodar Borussia Monchengladbach Leeds United Clubs Daniel Farke has managed

He named Sean Dyche and Nuno Espirito Santo, when discussing managers who could come in and replace Farke as Leeds boss, but acknowledged that the German knows the club best.

“I think it’s difficult to say to stick with him for the rest of the season”, Grayson answered when asked if Farke should be given until the end of the season on BBC Radio Leeds’ Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet podcast.

“When somebody gets promoted, they should be given the opportunity until January or February to get players used to it.

“The difference between the Championship and the Premier League is huge.

“The level of quality is huge.

“I’m an advocate for managers getting as long as you want, you should get a four year contract and nobody gets sacked!” Grayson joked.

“It would have been a big call [to keep Farke] if other managers were available, like Sean Dyche or Nuno Espirito Santo.

“That would have maybe asked a question, but because they weren’t there, I don’t think there is anybody better out there in terms of knowing the club.”

Leeds have scored many late goals in their recent results with one former Whites star stating that more members of the team are taking responsibility, which will be delighting Farke.

Farke’s men are 17th in the table, three points above the relegation zone, and it remains to be seen if they can build on positive results over what is a busy festive period of games.

Leeds play Crystal Palace at home in their next Premier League fixture – match preview here – in a game a Whites legend thinks does present a good opportunity for points.