Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank has acknowledged that finding consistency is not a quick fix, but has insisted that his Spurs side are working very hard to find some.

Spurs initially had a solid start under Frank this season and lost just one of their opening seven games, but have since had a dip and find themselves eleventh in the table after 16 games.

Frank’s woes have increased as the season has progressed, with the latest 3-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest drawing widespread criticism for the Dane due to holding off on making changes in the game which one former striker dubbed ‘astonishing’.

Spurs have not won two games in a row in the Premier League since the opening two matches of the season, displaying their lack of consistency in results.

When asked about his team’s lack of consistent results, Frank acknowledged that they are not yet resilient enough to overcome setbacks.

Frank added that Spurs are working very hard to be consistent, maintaining that it is not a quick fix.

Asked why Tottenham are good when they are good, but very bad when they are bad, Frank said during a press conference (11:10): “It’s a fair comment. The best teams create a stamina where they are very resilient to setbacks.

Club Years Denmark U16 2008-2011 Denmark U17 2008-2012 Denmark U19 2012-2013 Brondby 2013-2016 Brentford 2018-2025 Tottenham Hotspur 2025- Thomas Frank’s managerial career

“That’s something we’re working hard on.

“That’s not a quick fix.

“That’s small good habits, in training, in games and sometimes you see things.”

The Dane pointed towards the performance against Fulham, after the first 30 minutes, as a step in the right direction.

“The Fulham game was not a great start, tough 30 minutes but we worked our way back.

“And second half bit by bit, so there was bit when they stay in the game, stick to the game plan, stick to the structure and doing the right thing.

“We didn’t get the fantastic comeback but it was a good step – mentality, character wise. It’s bit by bit.”

Spurs have not won a single game in which they fallen behind this season, showcasing their inconsistency in performances.

After suffering an embarrassing defeat in the north London derby, one former Spurs star criticised Frank and remarked that the Dane is not suited to the manager’s job.

Pressure has only increased on the Tottenham Hotspur boss since then, with more disappointing results and it remains to be seen if Frank can deliver the consistency in results required to stay in charge of the north London club.

He may be hoping to sign reinforcements in the rapidly approaching transfer window, but Spurs have been dubbed outsiders in the race to land Antoine Semenyo.

A tough home game against defending Premier League champions Liverpool awaits Frank on Saturday and special attention will be given to his team selection.