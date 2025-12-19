Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Fiorentina have had ‘contact with the agent’ of Diego Coppola, who ‘could leave Brighton’ in the rapidly approaching transfer window.

Coppola was signed in the summer, after Brighton beat off interest from Aston Villa and Lazio to land the Italian international.

Arriving for a reported fee of £9.4m, Coppola signed a five-year with the Seagulls having just made his international debut in the prior month.

Coppola arrived with more that 80 appearances for Hellas Verona to his name and the defender was expected to play a prominent role for Brighton.

Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster and Igor Julio were plagued with injury troubles last season, with Jan Paul van Hecke the only constant at the heart of the defence.

Dunk though, has seemingly put his injury issues behind him, and has become the preferred partner to Van Hecke for boss Fabian Hurzeler.

To further limit Coppola’s game time, the Italian has also had to contend with competition from fellow new signing Olivier Boscagli.

Season Player Club Goals 2024–25 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 29 2023–24 Erling Haaland Manchester City 27 2022–23 Erling Haaland Manchester City 36 2021–22 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 23 Son Heung-min Tottenham Hotspur 23 2020–21 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 23 Top goalscorers in the last five Premier League seasons

Having not started a Premier League match this season, Coppola was linked with a move back to Italy, with Fiorentina, along with Bologna and Torina, suggested as potential suitors.

Now Fiorentina though are firming up their interest and, according to Italian journalist Daniele Longo, have had ‘contact with the agent’ of Coppola.

It is suggested that Coppola ‘could leave Brighton’ in the January window.

Fiorentina, after finishing sixth in Serie A last season, are rooted to the bottom of the league and are yet to secure a win, 15 games into the season.

They have fared better in the Conference League, but La Viola are in desperate need of reinforcements in January as they seek to avoid the drop.

Hurzeler, ahead of Saturday’s home game against Sunderland, addressed Coppola’s future in a press conference directly by saying ‘there is no player at the moment where we see we want him to leave.’

Dunk is suspended for the Sunderland clash and Hurzeler might consider that an opportunity to give some game time to Coppola and Boscagli, if they indeed remain in his plans.