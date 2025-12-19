Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has revealed what he does not like about the Eagles’ upcoming fixture against Leeds United.

Palace suffered a frustrating 2-2 draw against Finnish side KuPS in their final match of the Conference League league phase on Thursday; a result which means that the Eagles will now have to play a two-legged playoff to qualify for the last 16 of the competition.

Glasner rotated heavily in the European fixture, starting an entirely new eleven from the one that played in the defeat to Manchester City.

The Austrian handed senior debuts to a few academy players and also gave vital first-team minutes to out-of-favour senior players.

The heavy rotation was expected as Glasner looks to manage his thin squad during a very tight schedule, which has Crystal Palace set to play Leeds on Saturday, 48 hours from the end of the game against KuPS – match preview here.

The Eagles will then face another quick turnaround as they travel to Arsenal to play in the EFL Cup quarter-final on Tuesday.

Glasner revealed that no player who started in the draw against KuPS will start against Leeds, in order to maintain his squad’s fitness during the tough schedule.

Result Competition Shelbourne 0-3 Crystal Palace Conference League Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace Premier League Burnley 0-1 Crystal Palace Premier League Crystal Palace’s last three away games

When asked about the prospect of competing in the two-legged playoff round in February, Glasner admitted that Crystal Palace will have more players at that time, which will be a positive.

He admires his team’s character after revealing that many players put their hands up to play in all three games in five days.

The Palace boss stated that the only thing he did not like about the game against KuPS was that Leeds boss Daniel Farke will now know the entire starting eleven which will be deployed in the upcoming fixture between the two clubs.

“It’s February. There will be a few players back”, Glasner said via his club’s official site.

“Today, we had a few players who said, ‘Gaffer, we have three games in five days, I can play every game for 90 minutes.’ I said, ‘calm down’.

“It just shows the character of this team.

“Yes, we would have preferred to win, but everything else, we calculated this risk of maybe getting a draw, but everything else worked how we planned it.

“We could rest a few players.

“The only thing that I don’t like is Leeds now knows our starting line-up already, because we have just eleven players who did not start – so when I mentioned nobody will start in both games, that’s the only thing I don’t like tonight, but Daniel Farke will know it now!”

Glasner has been critical of Palace’s summer transfer window business and the prospect of navigating the current hectic schedule with a small squad will only increase the Austrian’s frustrations; speculation over a summer exit for the Austrian is growing.

Crystal Palace have been impressive so far this season and will next face a resurgent Leeds.

One Whites legend has struck a confident note about his side seeing off Crystal Palace this weekend.

It remains to be seen how Farke’s new back three formation works against Glasner’s own well-drilled back three system.