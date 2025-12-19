Tottenham Hotspur are ‘seen as outsiders’ for Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo, with a host of top Premier League clubs keen to secure his services, according to journalist Alex Crook.

Spurs have had a lethargic start to their season, with an over-reliance on Mohammed Kudus raising question marks about whether more is needed in the final third.

Last season’s standout Dejan Kulusevski is still injured, with no return date yet available.

Other forward-minded players such as James Maddison and Dominic Solanke are also out with injuries.

Randal Kolo Muani, Xavi Simons, Mathys Tel and Wilson Odobert have also proven to be unreliable when it comes to their attacking output, with Thomas Frank admitting that Simons requires an ‘adaptation period.’

The situation has led Tottenham to explore the winter market for possible additions that can immediately lift their squad at the business end of the pitch, while it has been floated that Brennan Johnson could depart.

Semenyo, who has a clause in his Bournemouth contract which can be activated in January, has subsequently emerged as a viable option.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

The Ghana star is also Premier League proven and has been a consistent performer over the past three seasons for the Cherries.

With seven goals and three assists this season, and Ghana having not qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations, Semenyo could be the perfect solution for Spurs as he can hit the ground running.

Semenyo though, is also of interest to Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool.

And Tottenham are not Semenyo’s likely destination, with Spurs being ‘seen as outsiders at this stage’.

Further, it has been suggested that Manchester City have already held direct talks with Semenyo regarding a transfer.

A player of the calibre of Semenyo being available in January is rare, with his Premier League experience and the existence of a release clause only making him more enticing.

Richard Keys has predicted Semenyo will be the first of the big name January transfer moves.

It remains to be seen if Spurs can push themselves forward in the race and make a compelling pitch to Semenyo to join Frank’s squad.

If Tottenham cannot land another attacker in January then they could look more towards Kolo Muani to step up and one former striker is convinced about the Frenchman, saying recently that his ‘ceiling is really high’.