Alex Broadway/Getty Images

West Ham United signing Fulham winger Adama Traore in the January window is ‘possible’, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The London club have struggled with the post David Moyes era and find themselves now fighting to stay afloat in the Premier League.

Former Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo is looking to try to guide West Ham out of the drop zone after he replaced Graham Potter.

The Portuguese boss did a great job at the Tricky Trees, but he has walked into a relegation battle at the London Stadium.

West Ham have had mixed results in recent transfer windows and landing a prolific striker has been an issue, with one capture in the shape of Niclas Fullkrug tipped to find the exit door next month.

Nuno will be keen for backing to boost the squad ahead of a crucial second half of the season and West Ham are keen on one of his former charges in the shape of Traore.

The winger played under Nuno at Wolves and the Portuguese wants a reunion at the London Stadium.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

And it is suggested that ‘a transfer is possible’ for Traore in the rapidly approaching window.

The winger came through Barcelona’s esteemed youth system and played 21 senior games for the Spanish giants before he moved to England to join Aston Villa.

He played close to 200 games for Wolves in his five seasons at Molineux and joined fellow Premier League club Fulham two years ago on a free transfer.

Traore has been a bit-part player for Marco Silva this term and he has started only one Premier League game.

A move to West Ham could well make sense for the player and also allow the Cottagers to cash in.

Traore though would be walking into a relegation battle, with Nuno’s men inside the Premier League’s drop zone.

The Hammers have three more games if they want to change that before the new year, with Manchester City away and visits from Traore’s Fulham and Brighton.