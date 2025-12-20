Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Daniel Farke has picked his Leeds United lineup to welcome Crystal Palace to Elland Road in the Premier League tonight – match preview here.

The Whites have injected new life into their bid to survive in the Premier League this season due to a tactical change made by Farke.

Having switched to a 3-5-2 formation, Leeds have looked comfortable, with centre-backs Jaka Bijol, Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk all turning in solid performances.

At Elland Road, Leeds have been looking to make home advantage count and they will try to do that again tonight against Crystal Palace.

Palace do arrive in the thick of real fixture congestion and were in Conference League action midweek.

Oliver Glasner made changes to his side which he feels will have told Farke what team he will play tonight.

Crystal Palace though will still be tough opponents for Leeds to get the better of as they look for all three points.

Leeds are still without key midfielder Sean Longstaff, while Lukas Nmecha is also still out.

Farke picks Lucas Perri, who the boss admits he is happy with, in goal in his Leeds United lineup vs Crystal Palace tonight, while at the back he goes with Rodon, Bijol and Struijk.

The wing-backs Leeds field are Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson, while in midfield, Farke goes with Anton Stach, Ethan Ampadu and Brenden Aaronson, with Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin leading the attack.

If Farke does need to make changes to his Leeds United lineup vs Crystal Palace tonight then he can look towards his bench, with options that include Joel Piroe and Jack Harrison.

Leeds United Lineup vs Crystal Palace

Perri, Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Stach, Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Darlow, Byram, Justin, Bornauw, Tanaka, Harrison, Gruev, Gnonto, Piroe