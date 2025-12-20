Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Fixture: Manchester City vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

West Ham United boss Nuno Espirito Santo has picked his starting lineup to lock horns with Premier League title contenders Manchester City at the Etihad this afternoon.

The Hammers go into the clash sitting inside the Premier League’s relegation zone and desperate for points to climb out of trouble.

They have suffered a blow in that Aaron Wan-Bissaka and El Hadji Malick Diouf have departed to play in the Africa Cup of Nations.

While the loss of of the two players was not unexpected, it does leave Nuno having to replace two starters in the team.

Striker Niclas Fullkrug is not in the matchday squad, with the German expected to complete a loan move to AC Milan when the January transfer window opens, meaning he may have played his last Hammers game.

Manchester City thrashed West Ham 4-1 on the last meeting between the two clubs, at the Etihad, while they have scored at least three goals against the Hammers in every one of the last five meetings.

In goal for West Ham today is Alphonse Areola, while the back four that Nuno picks is Kyle Walker-Peters, Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman and Ollie Scarles.

Getting a grip in midfield against Manchester City will be key and West Ham field Soungoutou Magassa, Freddie Potts and Mateus Fernandes to do that job.

The attacking threat is led by Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta and Crysencio Summerville.

If Nuno needs to shake up his West Ham lineup vs Manchester City then there are options off the bench for him to pick from and they include Callum Wilson and Andy Irving.

West Ham United Lineup vs Manchester City

Areola, Walker-Peters, Todibo, Kilman, Scarles, Magassa, Potts, Fernandes, Bowen, Summerville, Paqueta

Substitutes: Hermansen, Igor, Wilson, Mavropanos, Rodriguez, Soucek, Irving, Kante, Mayers