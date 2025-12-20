Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro is one of the candidates that Inter Milan are monitoring ahead of the rapidly approaching January transfer window, but he is rated as ‘very expensive’.

The 26-year-old full-back joined Tottenham from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon in the winter of 2023 and later the north London side signed him permanently.

He has been keeping a keen eye on how he has been performing at Tottenham compared to at Sporting Lisbon.

Porro played a key role last season in helping Tottenham win the Europa League, as he featured 13 times in the tournament while making five goal contributions.

Under new manager Thomas Frank, Tottenham are yet to find consistency in their performances, but Porro has started every single game for the Danish tactician, even captaining them in the EFL Cup.

He still has two and a half years left on his current deal with Spurs and the Spaniard is garnering attention from Italy ahead of the transfer window.

Italian giants Inter Milan have Porro on their list of candidates they are monitoring to add to their full-back department, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, but he is rated as ‘very expensive’.

Denzel Dumfries suffered an ankle injury in November which will keep him out of action until March and Nerazzurri coach Cristian Chivu wants to bring in someone to strengthen that department.

Club Peralada Girona Manchester City Real Valladolid Sporting Lisbon Tottenham Hotspur Clubs Pedro Porro has been on the books at

The Dutch defender also has a €25m release clause in his contract which will be active in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Dumfries has suitors in the market and Inter Milan are planning ahead of time to secure another right-back.

However, Tottenham’s Porro is not the only player they are looking at, with Marco Palestra, Idrissa Toure, Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Moris Valincic all on their radar.

In the event of Porro’s departure, Frank would be short of options in the full-back department and it is, however, unclear whether Porro wants to move to Italy.

Tottenham’s main focus in the summer transfer window was to strengthen the forward department and they brought in Xavi Simons and Randal Kolo Muani, who former Premier League striker Dean Ashton believes to have a high ceiling.

Spurs’ defence has remained largely unchanged from last term, with Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence starting against Liverpool on Saturday.