Former Aston Villa star Andy Gray has insisted Villa are in the Premier League title race this season, dubbing their inclusion ‘quite simple’.

Unai Emery’s side have overcome a poor start to the season which saw big questions asked of their performances to recover and push up towards the top end of the league table.

They are now within touching distance of the top two of Arsenal and Manchester City and talk of a potential title challenge is growing.

Emery’s side are now on a superb run of form which has seen them win the last nine consecutive games, across all competitions.

Villa have also beaten both Manchester City and Arsenal, though both victories did come at Villa Park.

Gray believes that it cannot be disputed that that Aston Villa are in the title race and Richard Keys thinks the win over Arsenal was confirmation of it.

“You have to include Aston Villa [in the title race]”, Gray said on beIN SPORTS 1 (20th December, 12:04).

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

“You have to, it’s quite simple.”

Keys replied: “They convinced us of that when they beat the Gunners recently.”

And Gray added: “They’ve beaten Man City as well this season.”

As well as competing at the top end of the Premier League, Aston Villa are also pushing forward in the Europa League.

One former Aston Villa star believes that Villa should target the Europa League as winning the trophy could take them to another level.

Aston Villa have a tough schedule over the festive period which will provide an acid test of their ambitions, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal all to play before the new year.

Emery’s side sit second in the 36-team Europa League league table and have games against Fenerbahce and Red Bull Salzburg to come.