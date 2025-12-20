Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Fixture: Everton vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Everton boss David Moyes has selected his starting lineup and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League clash with Arsenal.

The Gunners have been knocked off the top of the table in the Premier League by Manchester City, but can reclaim top spot by winning at the Hill Dickinson Stadium tonight.

Everton will want to avoid that happening, as Moyes looks for his side to recover from defeat to Chelsea last time out.

The Toffees did put in a good display away at Stamford Bridge, but found their attacking side toothless, which has happened on a number of occasions this term.

Everton will start as underdogs against Arsenal, but have proven difficult opponents for the Gunners in recent meetings.

Both the last two meetings between the two teams have ended in draws and Moyes would likely take that tonight.

He has lost Idrissa Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye to the Africa Cup of Nations and has admitted he is keen to see James Garner add goals to his game.

Moyes is also without Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who has a hamstring problem.

Moyes has Jordan Pickford in goal in his Everton lineup vs Arsenal, while in defence to try to keep the door at the back closed, he goes with Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

In the engine room, Everton look towards Garner and Tim Iroegbunam to win the battle, while Dwight McNeil, Charly Alcaraz and Jack Grealish support Thierno Barry.

Moyes can shake up his Everton lineup vs Arsenal by using his substitutes if needed and options available to him include the fit again Merlin Rohl and Beto.

Everton Lineup vs Arsenal

Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Iroegbunam, Garner, Alcaraz, McNeil, Grealish, Barry

Substitutes: Travers, King, Patterson, Beto, Dibling, Rohl, Aznou, Welch, Campbell