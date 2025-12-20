Richard Keys has admitted he does feel for the Wolves fans, but told them they ‘can’t have it both ways’ as they backed the club’s owners until results started to slide.

Wolves lost again on Saturday in the Premier League, going down to a 2-0 defeat at home against Brentford.

They remain rock bottom of the table with just two points, having failed to win any of their 17 games in the Premier League so far.

Boss Rob Edwards has insisted there will not be a fire sale of top players in the January transfer window, but Wolves may already internally be preparing for a return to the Championship.

Fans have been vocal in their unhappiness at the club’s owners and there have been protests.

Once again their displeasure was made clear during the Brentford clash, but Keys, while admitting he does feel for them, thinks they need to remember they backed the owners.

He insisted that when all was going well, the Wolves fans were happy with who owned the club and they cannot have it both ways.

Season Position 2024–25 16th 2023–24 14th 2022–23 13th 2021–22 10th 2020–21 13th Wolverhampton Wanderers’ last five league finishes

Keys said on beIN SPORTS 1 (20th December, 17:12): “You’ve got to feel for them [the Wolves fans].

“Although when it was going well they didn’t have any complaints. They were very happy with the ownership.

“Now all of a sudden they are not.

“You can’t have it both ways.”

Wolves confirmed on Friday that chief executive Jeff Shi is stepping down from the role and will hope that can defuse some of the fan anger.

The club did manage to poach manager Edwards from Middlesbrough, who are challenging for promotion from the Championship.

Edwards has already been criticised for leaving Middlesbrough and one presenter recently dubbed his decision a ‘massive career mistake’.

Wolves are due to head to Liverpool next weekend in search of their first win of the season.