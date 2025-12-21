Julian Finney/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund are monitoring the situation of Aston Villa winger Jadon Sancho as he is still ‘highly valued’ by the German giants.

Sancho made his name at Borussia Dortmund and it earned him a big money move to Manchester United in the process.

The winger has flopped at Old Trafford though and is now on his second loan spell away from the Red Devils, at Aston Villa; Sancho was at Chelsea last season.

Sancho though has struggled to make a big impression at Aston Villa and it has been suggested Unai Emery could look to offload him in the January transfer window.

The wide-man though would need to find another club, in order for the loan to be ended, as he is not wanted back at Manchester United.

A number of sides have been mooted as options for Sancho, but a return to Dortmund may be possible.

According to German magazine Sport Bild, Dortmund are monitoring the situation of Sancho at Villa Park.

Club Years Borussia Dortmund 2017-2021 Manchester United 2021- Borussia Dortmund (loan) 2024 Chelsea (loan) 2024-2025 Aston Villa (loan) 2025- Jadon Sancho’s career history

He remains ‘highly valued’ by the Ruhr giants, where he had success, and they could well move to try to bring him back.

Any deal would need to make financial sense for Dortmund though, which means a financial agreement would need to be reached with Manchester United.

There would also be competition to beat for Sancho and he has been linked with a possible move to Turkey.

In November, it was claimed Sancho was in Turkey and was holding talks over a possible move to Fenerbahce.

Joining the Turkish giants could well be something which would appeal to the winger, as it would offer a chance to win silverware.

Moving to Dortmund would mean Sancho would have to make a financial sacrifice and it is unclear if that would also be the situation at Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce sit top of the Turkish Super Lig standings and will meet Aston Villa in the Europa League in January.

They have former Villa striker Jhon Duran on the books, but he is suspended for the clash.