Kris Boyd has dubbed it ‘incredible’ that Rangers did not sign Lawrence Shankland last summer, after the striker helped Hearts to a 2-1 win over the Gers at Tynecastle.

Rangers were looking to keep their good domestic form going away at Hearts on Sunday afternoon, but found themselves 2-0 down by half-time after Stuart Findlay and Shankland struck for the hosts.

A late stoppage time strike from Youssef Chermiti was nothing more than a consolation for Rangers as they went down to defeat on the road to Derek McInnes’ men.

The result means that Rangers are now 12 points behind Hearts in the Scottish Premiership standings, though they do have a game in hand.

Rangers could have moved to try to sign Shankland in the summer and Boyd thinks it is ‘incredible’ they did not.

The former Gers striker believes Shankland showed again just how good he is, while also stressing that there is a reluctance to consider Hearts title challengers, which must now end as they have arrived as a team.

“Shankland, outstanding, outstanding”, Boyd said on Sky Sports Football (21st December, 15:28).

Result Competition Hearts 2-1 Rangers Scottish Premiership Rangers 0-2 Hearts Scottish Premiership Hearts 1-3 Rangers Scottish Premiership Last three Hearts-Rangers meetings

“I said in the summer, how he never ended up at Rangers is incredible, incredible.

“He’s shown again today what a good player he is.

“You look at the other two either side of him, they are a threat all day long.

“Because of the historic dominance of Celtic and Rangers, there is maybe a reluctance to sway towards someone else.

“This Hearts team is here. They have arrived. They are going to go all the way.”

Rangers did shake up their striking options in the summer as they cashed in on Hamza Igamane and Cyriel Dessers, bringing in Bojan Miovski and Chermiti.

They will dip back into the transfer market in January, with Danny Rohl admitting they are looking for the right players.

The ship to sign Shankland now looks to have firmly sailed and the striker will be eyeing winning the Scottish Premiership title with Hearts this season.