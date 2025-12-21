Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Fixture: Hearts vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 13:30 UK time

Danny Rohl has selected his Rangers lineup to lock horns with Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts at Tynecastle this afternoon.

The Gers have experienced a significant upturn in results domestically since Rohl took over at Ibrox, but the German has warned it will count for nothing if they cannot continue on the same path.

Rangers are expected to look to strengthen the squad when the January transfer window opens, with Rohl admitting they are looking for the right fresh faces.

The Gers are keen on former Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah.

Before then however, Rangers will need to continue to pick up results and few tests at the moment are tougher than a visit to Hearts.

Derek McInnes’ side sit on top of the Scottish Premiership table with a nine-point lead over Rangers, who are fourth, though the Gers do have a game in hand.

If Hearts were to win today and extend that advantage to 12 points, many would write off Rangers’ chances of catching the Jambos.

The two sides have already met this season, at Ibrox, with Hearts running out 2-0 winners.

Rohl is clear that Hearts will fight for everything this afternoon and has urged his team to do the same.

The German tactician selects Jack Butland in goal in his Rangers lineup vs Hearts, while in defence he picks a back three of James Tavernier, Dujon Sterling and Emmanuel Fernandez.

Max Aarons and Jayden Meghoma operate as the wing-backs.

The centre of the park is likely to be a crucial battleground this afternoon and Rangers go with Connor Barron, Nicolas Raskin and Mohamed Diomande, while Mikey Moore and Bojan Miovski lead the attacking threat.

Rohl does have a number of options to turn to off the bench if he needs to change his Rangers lineup vs Hearts at any point in the 90 minutes and they include Danilo and Youssef Chermiti.

Rangers Lineup vs Hearts

Butland, Aarons, Tavernier, Sterling, Fernandez, Meghoma, Barron, Raskin, Diomande, Moore, Miovski

Substitutes: Kelly, Nsiala, Adamson, Dowell, Aasgaard, Gassama, Curtis, Chermiti, Danilo