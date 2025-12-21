Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Niclas Fullkrug is ‘unhappy at West Ham‘, which is set to lead to an exit to Italian giants AC Milan on an initial loan.

Fullkrug has struggled to deliver since he joined West Ham from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2024 on a fee which was less than the widely claimed £27m.

His situation has been a difficult one under new Hammers boss Nuno Espirito Santo and one former West Ham star said earlier this season that the German does not suit the way the manager likes to play.

Now Fullkrug is all set for a loan move to AC Milan, but there will be no loan fee involved, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland.

The Rossoneri have sent a written proposal to West Ham which will see Fullkrug join on loan with an option to buy set at €5m.

All of Fullkrug’s salary will be picked up by the Serie A side during the duration of the loan, in a boost for West Ham.

The German is keen to depart the London Stadium and, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Fullkrug is ‘unhappy at West Ham’.

League 3. Liga Regionalliga Nord Regionalliga Bayern 2. Bundesliga Bundesliga Premier League Leagues Niclas Fullkrug has played in

Injury issues have not helped Fullkrug to show his best at West Ham and the 32-year-old will be hoping to get an extended run of games without any issues in Italy.

Fullkrug will need to stay injury free and show his best to have a chance of convincing AC Milan to trigger the option to buy.

West Ham are looking for their own additions and have made an offer for Brazilian striker Kaio Jorge.

Fulham winger Adama Traore is also wanted at the London Stadium, with West Ham keen to try to back Nuno in the window.

West Ham have not won a game since beating second bottom Burnley at the start of November.

They now face two crucial games at the London Stadium before the new year, with Fulham and Brighton both to visit.

Nuno then kicks off 2026 by taking West Ham to his former club Wolves, who have yet to win in the league this season.