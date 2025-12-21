Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

West Ham United look to have a battle on their hands to sign Brazilian striker Kaio Jorge as his club side Cruzeiro see talks now as ‘inappropriate’.

The Hammers are fighting for their lives in the Premier League at present and are stuck inside the relegation zone, with new boss Nuno Espirito Santo so far unable to lead them out of trouble.

West Ham’s situation became worse this weekend as they lost at Manchester City and are now five points from safety.

The club are expected to look to do significant business in the transfer window in January and striker Niclas Fullkrug is wanted by AC Milan.

Talks with the Rossoneri are continuing and the signs point towards Fullkrug completing a loan move to Italy soon.

Nuno is keen on Fulham winger Adama Traore and a transfer for the Spaniard to West Ham is rated as possible.

Cruzeiro striker Jorge is also wanted by West Ham and the club have been in touch with the Brazilian outfit about a deal.

Level Years Brazil U15s 2017 Brazil U17s 2019 Brazil 2025- Kaio Jorge at international level

They have proposed signing Jorge on an initial loan deal, with an obligation to buy if certain conditions are met.

However, according to Brazilian outlet Torcedores, the offer has not gone down well with Cruzeiro.

West Ham would pay €4m to keep Jorge until the end of the season on loan, with a further €21m if the objectives are met, but Cruzeiro feel there are no guarantees that would happen.

Cruzeiro also feel that ‘the timing of the negotiation’ is ‘inappropriate’ as they consider Jorge to be hugely important for the 2026 campaign.

The feeling at the club is that accepting the proposal from West Ham would mean taking away one of the team’s top players at a crucial time.

Cruzeiro’s owners have been clear that sales of the club’s most important players will only be considered in extreme situations.

Whether West Ham will still try to convince the Brazilians to do business in the coming days and weeks is unclear.