Bundesliga club Hamburg have made an enquiry about Southampton’s bit-part striker Damion Downs, but feel they can only loan him.

The Championship club signed the American hitman last summer from German club 1. FC Koln on a hefty €8m deal, which it was suggested that the Billy Goats could not ignore.

However, the 21-year-old forward has not been able to hit the ground running in almost half a season at the Saints.

Downs made his Southampton debut against Wrexham back in early August, where he chipped in with an important assist.

However, since his debut assist, the United States international has failed to make any impact, playing fewer than 400 minutes in all competitions.

His contract runs for four more years and he was signed with a long-term vision, but Southampton’s view of him is set to be tested.

According to German magazine Kicker, newly promoted German top-flight side Hamburg have hit the Saints with an enquiry for the young American striker.

Club Years 1. FC Koln 2023-2025 Southampton 2025- Damion Downs’ career history

It has been suggested that Downs is currently unhappy with his lack of game time, as he was not involved in Southampton’s last five matchday squads.

Hamburg have been backed as a team who are financially sound, but it has been suggested that they see a potential loan deal as the only feasible option in January.

It is not clear yet what Tonda Eckert wants to do regarding Downs, as the 21-year-old has started only one Championship game so far.

He impressed with 1. FC Koln in the second tier of German football last year, where he scored 13 goals and provided six assists in 42 games.

Downs has not even opened his account in England and a move back to Germany could help him get his lost confidence back.

Hamburg are currently 13th in the Bundesliga table and they feel that Downs can give them a proper focal point for the rest of the season to stay clear of the relegation zone, with their first choice striker Yussuf Poulsen now out with an injury.

Now, only time will tell if the Saints will allow Downs to leave on a loan until the end of the season, or if Eckert wants to give the American a run of games to run the rule over his abilities.