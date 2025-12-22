Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Matheus Franca is to return to Crystal Palace ‘even more devalued’ after a loan spell at Vasco da Gama failed to bear fruit, in the view of a Brazilian journalist.

Back in the summer of 2023, Crystal Palace paid a hefty €20m to Brazilian giants Flamengo to pick up a then highly-rated Franca on a five-year deal.

The Brazilian attacker, though, has struggled to live up to his billing at Crystal Palace and made no real impact on the first team.

After making only 19 appearances over two years at Selhurst Park, last summer, Franca attracted loan interest from his homeland.

Curzeiro were keen on the 21-year-old, but the demands that Crystal Palace made for him were deemed ‘unfeasible’ by the Brazilian outfit.

Instead, Vasco da Gama loaned him in, but he has failed to score or assist since his move to Brazil in the summer transfer window, despite playing 19 games for the club.

He linked up with the club until June 2026.

Brazilian journalist Vene Casagrande marked Franca’s decision to move to Brazil as a ‘risky’ one, which he anticipated would likely be disastrous.

Club Years Flamengo 2021-2023 Crystal Palace 2023- Vasco da Gama (loan) 2025- Matheus Franca’s career history

The Brazilian Serie A season has now ended, and according to the journalist, when Franca does return to the Eagles, he will do so ‘even more devalued’.

“A product of Flamengo, Matheus Franca failed to establish himself in Europe and made a risky decision: return to Brazilian football on loan to Vasco”, Casagrande posted on X.

“I said at the time that the chance of it not working out was huge.

“And, as it turns out, it didn’t.

“The player will return to Crystal Palace even more devalued.”

If the possibility of an early loan termination is on the agenda, Oliver Glasner could look to use the Brazilian forward in a busy schedule ahead, with Ismaila Sarr currently away with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Franca’s contract runs until the summer of 2028 and Crystal Palace will have to think about how they see the Brazilian’s future beyond his Vasco da Gama stint.

Vasco da Gama had a disappointing campaign in Brazil’s Serie A as they finished just 14th, losing 19 games.