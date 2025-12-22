Leila Coker/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin believes it is inevitable that Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones will look at recalling Daniel Kanu when the January transfer window opens.

Charlton agreed to loan Kanu to Walsall for the season in the summer, as they looked to give him the game time needed for his continued development.

Walsall are enjoying a brilliant season in League Two, and with Kanu getting regular minutes under manager Matt Sadler, who has praised him for his hard work and top-notch attitude, the forward has established himself as the club’s top scorer since his arrival, netting nine goals in the league.

The 21-year-old has also contributed two goals and an assist in his two FA Cup outings against Gateshead and Eastleigh, impressing Parkin, who noted that Kanu stands out in the box and has a strong attacking presence.

Charlton endured a recent dismal run of form, suffering five consecutive defeats before finally halting the slide with a 1-1 draw against Birmingham City and then edging Oxford United 1-0 on Saturday.

Charlton’s attackers have struggled to find the net this season, with Tyreece Campbell only recently opening his account against Birmingham.

Charlie Kelman chipped in with the winner against the U’s at the weekend.

Player Goals Sonny Carey 5 James Bree 2 Harvey Knibbs 2 Charlton Athletic’s top league goalscorers

Parkin highlighted Kanu’s situation at Walsall, suggesting his loan spell is likely to be cut short.

He indicated that, with Charlton struggling for goals, Kanu could be at Walsall only until January, with Jones likely to consider bringing him back during the transfer window.

Parkin said on What The EFL (35:27): “Then you have got Kanu.

“It is hard not to feel sorry for the Walsall fans already because it’s just an inevitability about what will probably happen in January.

“I think he’s there until January.

“I think Nathan Jones is going to have to seriously consider recalling him.”

For Walsall, losing Kanu would be a huge blow and bring back memories of seeing Nathan Lowe recalled by Stoke City last January.

The exit of Lowe saw Walsall’s form decline and their promotion bid was derailed.

The Saddlers will be hoping that Charlton boss Jones decides against taking the striker back to the Valley.