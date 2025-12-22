Julian Finney/Getty Images

Former Premier League winger Perry Groves is of the view that Thomas Frank is struggling with how big a club Tottenham Hotspur are.

Spurs decided to sack Ange Postecoglou after the end of last season, despite the Australian delivering a major trophy in the shape of the Europa League.

The success put Tottenham into this season’s Champions League which would likely have boosted their chances of appointing a high profile manager.

Tottenham though turned to Frank and lured him from Brentford to take over in north London.

The appointment of the Dane has failed to convince a number of Spurs fans and he has the club in the bottom half of the Premier League table at Christmas.

One journalist has suggested the Tottenham players are not giving Frank the respect he deserves, while there have also been question marks over his team selection and use of substitutes.

At Brentford, Frank was used to working in an environment with lower expectations, albeit there was still the demand to keep the Bees away from a relegation scrap.

Game Competition Crystal Palace (A) Premier League Brentford (A) Premier League Sunderland (H) Premier League Tottenham’s next three games

Groves thinks that Frank is struggling with the massively increased expectations of the Tottenham job and the extra focus on everything happening at the club.

He believes there are big egos in the dressing room, namechecking Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Djed Spece, which Frank is also struggling to control.

Groves said on talkSPORT (21st December, 15:18): “It’s a completely different scenario when you are managing Tottenham Hotspur [to managing Brentford].

“It is amplified twenty fold for how big a club that they are.

“I think he is struggling to come to terms with how big the club is.

“I think he is struggling with the big egos there, the Romeros, Van de Ven, Djed Spence when he walked off.”

Frank’s former club Brentford are above Tottenham in the Premier League table at the moment, one point better off than Spurs after 17 games.

There are only two more games to go before the season reaches its halfway point and if Spurs are still in the bottom half of the table then, Frank will likely come under even greater pressure.

The Dane may be looking to do some business in the January transfer window, which opens in just ten days’ time.