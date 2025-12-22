Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Championship side Hull City not terminated the contract of winger David Akintola and he is set to be in the Tigers’ squad on Boxing Day, according to journalist Baz Cooper.

The 29-year-old joined the Championship side in the summer on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract with Turkish outfit Caykur Rizespor.

He has since featured in 15 Championship games for the Tigers, making two goal contributions, but has yet to play a full 90-minute match in the league.

It has been claimed in Turkey that Hull have terminated Akintola’s deal and he will be on the lookout for a new club in the January transfer window.

However, it has now been suggested that such talk is wide of the mark and Akintola remains part of Sergej Jakirovic’s squad.

The Tigers have not terminated the winger’s deal.

In fact, he is expected to be named in the Hull City squad for their Boxing Day fixture against relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday.

With a transfer embargo being placed upon them in the summer, Hull focused on the free transfer market and Akintola became an attractive target.

Season Player Club Goals 2024–25 Joel Piroe Leeds United 19 2023–24 Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers 27 2022–23 Chuba Akpom Middlesbrough 28 2021–22 Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham 43 2020–21 Ivan Toney Brentford 33 Top goalscorers in the last five Championship seasons

He has struggled to make a major impact, but bringing his deal to an early end would likely need the club to look to replace him in the squad.

Akintola will be hoping for minutes against the Owls as he bids to score his first goal for Hull.

Hull have been in superb form this season and are currently inside the playoff spots, when many tipped them to battle against the drop.

Whether Hull can sustain their form is open to question, with one former EFL star remarking last month that he feels their vulnerable defence will catch up with them.

One major success story has been loan star Joe Gelhardt, who has been hailed for his amazing statistics, while winning praise from a former Championship striker.