Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo is of the view that Ethan Ampadu is the man the Whites look at when they need to slow the game or find the right pass at the right time.

The 25-year-old midfielder played a key part in helping Leeds achieve promotion back to the Premier League last season and in the ongoing campaign he has featured in all but only two games in the league.

Ampadu’s performances this season have not gone unnoticed, as ex-Leeds star Dominic Matteo recently pointed out that the Welshman is like the glue that holds the Whites team together.

At the weekend, the Leeds captain managed to register his first Premier League goal when the Whites took on Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace and helped his side register a 4-1 win.

Dorigo stated that Ampadu deserved the goal against Crystal Palace and pointed out that the Welshman is growing into the leadership role.

He is of the opinion that Ampadu is the player Leeds depend on when they need to slow the tempo of the game or find the right pass for the team and highlighted that Daniel Farke needs players like the Welshman in his team.

When asked about Ampadu’s goal, Dorigo said on LUTV (14:20): “He deserved it.

League League Two Premier League Bundesliga Serie A Championship Leagues Ethan Ampadu has played in

“He has been superb, not just as a leader, but just the way he is playing and just the way he is growing into that role.

“I look at him and think, if there is any time that we need a player just to calm things down or play the right pass at the right time, it is Ethan Ampadu.

“That is exactly what he does and you need players like that in your team and he was superb.”

Leeds have managed to pick up eight points from their last four Premier League games and they are unbeaten in those fixtures.

Farke’s change in tactical system has turned Leeds around and Whites star Ilia Gruev credited the players for being able to implement the new system due to their in-game intelligence.

Leeds will face Sunderland at the weekend away from home, which will be their last fixture before the end of the year.