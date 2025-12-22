Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Italian giants Roma ‘could consider’ signing defender Radu Dragusin from Tottenham Hotspur ‘if the English club were open’ to a loan with an option to buy agreement.

The Romanian centre-back, who joined Tottenham from Genoa in January last year, has found life hard in north London with a cruciate ligament injury keeping him away from action for a lengthy period of time.

Dragusin has now managed to recover from the injury and is back at the disposal of new Tottenham boss Thomas Frank.

In Dragusin’s absence, Tottenham did strengthen their centre-back options, notably by signing Kevin Danso, beating Wolves to his signature and leaving the Molineux outfit only learning of the hijack at the last minute.

Spurs have Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Ben Davies and Archie Gray also in the squad as centre-back options.

Tottenham could be open to doing a deal to let Dragusin go and the defender’s stock in Italy remains high.

Roma are admirers of what Draguson brings to the table and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, ‘could consider’ making a move for him under certain conditions.

The Giallorossi would like to sign Dragusin on loan with an option to buy and ‘if the English club were open’ to that sort of deal, it could be done.

Club Coach Fiorentina Paolo Vanoli Napoli Antonio Conte Roma Gian Piero Gasperini Potential destinations for Radu Dragusin

Tottenham are thought to likely want an obligation to buy if they do agree to loan Dragusin out in January.

Napoli remain fans of the defender and were beaten by Tottenham to his signature, while they then looked at potentially signing him again in the summer of 2024.

Whether Napoli would consider a fresh move for Dragusin in next month’s transfer window remains to be seen.

There could also be possible interest from Fiorentina, who have been sucked into a relegation battle in Serie A.

La Viola are in the process of bringing Fabio Paratici back to Italy and a swoop on Spurs for Dragusin is not being ruled out as a possibility.