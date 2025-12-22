Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Utrecht left-back Souffian El Karouani, who has been linked with a possible January move to West Ham United, has stressed that the Hammers are a great club, but is remaining coy about his future.

The London club have been in disarray this season, after they finished 14th in the Premier League table last term.

After Graham Potter was sacked, the club hierarchy trusted ex-Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo to keep them safe in the top flight.

Only Burnley and Wolves have lost more games compared to the Hammers, who sit 18th with ten losses and three wins after 17 league games.

West Ham had an underwhelming summer transfer window, but did land El Hadji Malick Diouf to strengthen their full-back options; he has now headed off to the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Irons are keen on bringing one more left-back however, and have Utrecht’s 25-year-old attacking left-back El Karouani on their wish list for the January window.

The 25-year-old wide player has 15 assists and three goals in 29 all competitions games for Utrecht this season to his name and multiple clubs are keen on him regarding a potential January window switch.

Club Years NEC Nijmegen 2019-2023 Utrecht 2023- El Karouani’s career history

El Karouani, though, has claimed that he has no idea if the Eredivisie outfit are interested in selling him in the winter window, stressing that he has not said farewell to his team-mates.

“It could be, it could also not be”, the Moroccan told Dutch broadcaster RTV Utrecht when he was asked about a possible transfer away from the Eredivisie club.

“I certainly haven’t said goodbye in the dressing room yet.

“I haven’t said a word [about the situation].”

El Karouani does admit that West Ham are a great club and is not ruling out the possibility of him potentially moving to the Premier League club next month.

“It could very well be. It’s a great club.

“My agent is working for me. I’ll wait and see.

“Incidentally, I look back on a wonderful year in Utrecht.”

Despite his brilliant numbers for Utrecht, though, the Morocco national team did not include him in their Africa Cup of Nations squad.

El Karouani’s contract ends at the end of the campaign, but in order to get his services for the rest of the season, a transfer fee must be paid to the Dutch club, and it remains to be seen if the Hammers are willing to do that.