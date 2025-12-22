David Rogers/Getty Images

Juventus are tracking former Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton, who has been linked with Nottingham Forest.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder came through Liverpool’s academy system and featured 14 times for the senior team.

Morton was linked with a move out of Anfield in January, with Middlesbrough leading the race to land him, but the deal did not go through.

In the summer, however, Morton sealed a permanent move away from Merseyside to join Lyon and the French outfit agreed to add a 20 per cent sell-on clause in the agreement.

The midfielder has been brilliant for Lyon since joining them, featuring in 21 games in all competitions and is a regular starter in Paulo Fonseca’s Les Gones team.

His performances have drawn attention from several clubs, with Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest widely linked with him.

Sean Dyche’s side are in a relegation battle and they are targeting the winter transfer window to bring in reinforcements to strengthen the squad.

A midfielder is on the agenda at the City Ground.

Club Years Liverpool 2021-2025 Blackburn Rovers (loan) 2022-2023 Hull City (loan) 2023-2024 Lyon 2025- Tyler Morton’s career history

They brought in Douglas Luiz on loan with conditions to make his move permanent from Juventus, but he has struggled with injuries and he could well return to Turin.

Nottingham Forest could face competition from Juventus if they do go for Morton as the midfielder is being tracked by Juventus, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale.

Juventus are looking for reinforcements of their own and have been impressed by what Morton has done in France.

The 23-year-old’s current contract with Lyon expires in 2030, however French sides have experienced financial issues in recent times.

Morton has experience of featuring in the Champions League with Liverpool and the Europa League with Lyon.

Forest are also looking to strengthen their defence with Inter Milan’s Stefan de Vrij on their radar, but he is also being chased by Jose Mourinho’s Benfica.