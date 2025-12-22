Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo is of the view that Whites star Anton Stach was everywhere on the pitch against Crystal Palace and added that the German is regaining his form.

The Yorkshire giants signed Stach from Hoffenheim in the summer to strengthen their midfield and he was such a popular player the move was dubbed a stab in the heart of the German club’s fans.

Farke praised Stach for his set-piece quality, which was on display against Wolves early in the season, where the 27-year-old netted his first Leeds goal from a free kick.

Stach saw a decline in form during the October-November period, but Leeds boss Daniel Farke came to his defence, pointing out that he was playing with a broken finger and rib injury.

On Saturday, Leeds secured a 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace and Stach delivered his second goal in the last three games from a free kick during injury time.

Stach’s performance impressed Dorigo, who admitted that the player went through a difficult period due to injuries, but thinks that he is now regaining his form, which he displayed against Palace.

The Leeds defender is of the opinion that the German showed his presence everywhere on the pitch and added that he managed to produce a fantastic goal from the free kick.

League Oberliga Niedersachsen Regionalliga Nord 2. Bundesliga Bundesliga Premier League Leagues in which Anton Stach has played

When asked about Stach’s goal, Dorigo said on LUTV (14:50): “Anton Stach, we know against Wolverhampton Wanderers what an incredible free kick that was.

“But I thought not only the free kick was very good, the way he played was probably one of his best games because sometimes he can drift a little bit in and out.

“He got injured, so that was a difficult period for him, but he is coming back and tonight he was all action.

“He was everywhere, capped off by a fantastic goal.”

It has been suggested that Germany national team boss Julian Nagelsmann has his eyes on Stach as he considers the makeup of his squad for next summer’s World Cup.

The 27-year-old has so far scored three goals and delivered two assists in his 15 outings and, despite being a defensive midfielder, has taken up roles higher up the pitch to help the team.

Farke was of the view earlier this year that there were bargains to be had in Germany and with Stach his view is paying off.