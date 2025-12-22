Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Newcastle United star William Osula ‘wants the move’ to Eintracht Frankfurt, with talks between the two clubs continuing to take place.

Osula showed glimpses of his quality during his stint at Sheffield United and Newcastle spotted an attacker with real potential when they forked out an initial £10m to take him to St James’ Park.

Just months after signing for the Magpies, he revealed being quickly improved by Eddie Howe, while Osula admitted a quick connection with now former Newcastle star Alexander Isak.

Osula is still very much seen as an off-the-bench substitute by Howe and Eintracht Frankfurt made a big push to take him to Germany last summer.

A move was essentially agreed for Osula to move to Eintracht Frankfurt, but Newcastle had second thoughts and scrapped it.

With Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa brought in at Newcastle, Eintracht Frankfurt have been ready to resurrect the deal, with Osula keen.

Wissa was initially out due to injury, which saw Osula get minutes, but he is now fit following an injury and Woltemade has taken to life at St James’ Park like a duck to water.

Club Appearances Newcastle United 33 Sheffield United 31 Derby County 21 William Osula’s appearances by club

Last month, it was suggested that Eintracht Frankfurt saw little chance of signing the Newcastle forward in the upcoming transfer window.

Eintracht Frankfurt though are in talks with Newcastle again to sign Osula on a loan deal with an option to buy, according to Sky Deutschland.

Crucially, Osula ‘wants the move’ and has already reached an agreement on personal terms with the Bundesliga club.

The Newcastle striker is now waiting for both clubs to thrash out the terms of a move.

Osula is currently nursing an ankle injury, with close to 350 minutes of football this season across all competitions.

The Dane’s contract runs until the summer of 2029 at the Magpies and it remains to be seen if the Premier League club are happy with Die Adler’s terms to offload Osula next month.

A departure may also mean Howe wants to dip into the market to secure a replacement, with Newcastle fighting both domestically and in Europe in the new year.