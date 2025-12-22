Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have still not received any approach from Serie A strugglers Fiorentina for the services of deal-maker Fabio Paratici, according to journalist Michael Bridge.

The Italian was first appointed by the north Londoners back in 2021 and he continued at the club until being forced to serve a ban in 2023.

The 53-year-old received a 30-month ban from the Italian Football Federation for inflating transfer fees.

His ban was lifted in July of this year, and back in May, it was suggested that Spurs had not finalised anything regarding his return to the club.

Paratici, however, finally made a comeback to the north Londoners in October, as one of the two sporting directors at Tottenham.

The 53-year-old was appointed to the joint sporting director role alongside Johan Lange, but he has been tipped for a quick return back to Italy.

Fiorentina have been looking to take Paratici back to Serie A and it has been suggested in Italy that the deal for that to happen is all but done.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

However, Tottenham have not received any approach from Fiorentina for Paratici yet.

Spurs will need to agree to let their sporting director depart if a move to Fiorentina is to happen for Paratici.

The 53-year-old started his journey with Sampdoria, before he went on to spend eleven years with Serie A giants Juventus.

La Viola are currently massively struggling in the Serie A, as they sit 20th in the table, but at the weekend they won their first league match of the season.

Fiorentina smashed Udinese by a 5-1 scoreline and they are likely keen to make use of Paratici’s expertise in the January transfer window.

Former Tottenham supremo Daniel Levy appointed Paratici four years ago and he has been rated highly for his deal-making abilities.

It remains to be seen if Spurs will look to replace Paratici or if Lange will serve as the only sporting director at the club if the Italian does go to Fiorentina.