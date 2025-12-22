Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Leeds United midfielder Ilia Gruev believes that the Whites have players with high intelligence, which is helping them to put Daniel Farke’s system into practice on the pitch.

The Yorkshire endured a difficult November in the Premier League, losing every match and dropping into the relegation zone.

In their final game of the month on 29th November at Manchester City, the Elland Road side appeared rejuvenated in the second half after Farke switched to a 3-5-2 formation.

The change saw the Whites threaten the Sky Blues’ goal and score twice before ultimately conceding a stoppage-time strike from Phil Foden, with the match finishing 3-2 to Manchester City.

Farke has continued with the formation, with a back three of Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Jaka Bijol, and Leeds have delivered, climbing out of the drop zone as the new approach has worked.

Leeds beat Crystal Palace 3-1 on Saturday night to record yet another impressive result and boost their survival hopes.

The Leeds players have had to put Farke’s ideas into practice on the pitch, which they have been able to do.

And Gruev is of the view that Leeds have players who rank highly on the intelligence scale, while they all want to help out their team-mates.

Club Years Werder Bremen 2019-2023 Leeds United 2023- Ilia Gruev’s career history

He explained how he reads the game by observing his team-mates, such as captain Ethan Ampadu, to determine his own positioning, noting that many of their movements occur naturally.

Gruev also highlighted the balance between structure and freedom within Farke’s system, stating that the team execute it with precision.

The Bulgaria international told the Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet podcast: “We have very intelligent players who have tactical variety.

“We also have a good spirit on the pitch, we are watching each other and helping each other.

“I look to Ethan, for example, I see where they are, then I know where I have to go. Some things are a feeling; it’s quite natural.

“The coach is giving us a system.

“But in the system we have freedom and this is quite important, for me, and I think we do it really well.”

While Leeds will be encouraged by their recent results, they will know there is much of the season left to go and they are not yet even halfway through the Premier League campaign.

The January transfer window and any additions Leeds make could yet prove key to giving the Whites the depth needed to survive in the top flight.

Farke has suggested he will be ‘picky’ when it comes to signing players in the window.