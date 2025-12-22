Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

West Ham United striker Niclas Fullkrug ‘turned down’ offers from Germany in order to move to AC Milan.

The Hammers were keen to strengthen their forward department in the summer of 2024 and paid a hefty fee to bring the German to London, though it was less than the widely claimed £27m.

However, the move did not turn out the way West Ham and Fullkrug expected as his first season was riddled with injuries and he has failed to impress in the ongoing campaign.

The centre forward has struggled to get minutes under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo and a former Premier League star suggested that the German does not fit in the former Nottingham Forest manager’s system.

West Ham’s forward issue has not been resolved and they are now ready to move on without Fullkrug, who is also unhappy with his situation at the club.

AC Milan sporting director Igli Tare recently thrashed out an agreement on personal terms with Fullkrug and the Rossoneri have a deal in place with West Ham.

The Rossoneri will loan Fullkrug, covering his full salary, while reserving an option to buy in the deal set at around €5m.

Striker Age Niclas Fullkrug 32 Callum Wilson 33 Callum Marshall 21 West Ham’s current strikers

It has emerged though that Fullkrug was wanted back in his native Germany.

According to ExWHUemployee, Fullkrug ‘turned down’ bids from Germany to pave the way for him to move to Italy.

It is not clear which clubs in Germany wanted Fullkrug and was offers they sent to West Ham for him.

Now though West Ham will have one fewer striker in the ranks.

They have made a bid for Kaio Jorge of Cruzerio, but the Brazilian club are not keen on doing business.

Cruzeiro feel 2026 will be an important year for them and have ruled out selling key players unless there are extreme circumstances.

Whether a huge West Ham bid would fall into that category remains to be seen, but taking Jorge away from Cruzeiro will be a tough ask.