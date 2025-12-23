Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Arne Slot does not want to let defender Joe Gomez leave Anfield in the January transfer window despite AC Milan stepping up their interest.

The Premier League champions, despite failing to land Marc Guehi, did sign Giovanni Leoni to add another centre-back to the ranks at Anfield in the summer, following the sale of Jarell Quansah.

Gomez, 28, has been a bit-part player under Slot and this season featured a total of eight times in the Premier League, the majority of them as a right-back.

During the summer transfer window, Gomez drew attention from Italian giants AC Milan, but a move failed to materialise.

Now once again AC Milan, who are second in the Serie A league table and are preparing to strengthen ahead of the second half of the campaign, have the Reds star on their agenda.

The Rossoneri have started working on winter signings and are snapping up striker Niclas Fullkrug from West Ham United on loan.

Massimiliano Allegri is keen on bringing in a centre-back and he has set his eyes on Gomez, who has one and a half years left on his contract with Liverpool.

Player Ruben Loftus-Cheek Christopher Nkunku Pervis Estupinan Christian Pulisic Luka Modric Fikayo Tomori Former PL players at AC Milan

According to Italian journalist Daniele Longo, Slot, however, ‘would like to keep’ hold of Gomez until at least the end of the season.

Leoni suffered a ligament tear in his first game for Liverpool against Southampton in the EFL Cup in September and he is out for the rest of the season.

Gomez’s departure in the winter would leave Slot short of options in defence and the Dutchman does not want that with the Reds not being at their best this season.

AC Milan though could well still test Liverpool’s resolve and if Gomez indicates a strong desire to join the Rossoneri, it remains to be seen whether the Reds would reluctantly play ball.

Liverpool would likely need to sign another defender and have continued to be linked with England international Guehi.

Injuries have affected Gomez throughout his career and in 2022, one former Liverpool star claimed if the defender could stay fit, he would be one of the country’s best in his position.