Brazilian outfit Botafogo will ‘try and sign’ Nottingham Forest defender Jair Cunha on a loan deal, despite those ‘close to the player’ identifying something which could ‘hinder’ a move.

Forest signed the 20-year-old centre-back as part of what turned out to be a triple raid on Botafogo, with Igor Jesus and Cuiabano also joining.

Cuiabano was loaned back to Botafogo to continue his development and Jair has not received the game time he would have liked at the City Ground.

The defender has had just one outing in the Premier League, against Newcastle United in October.

Jair is now wanted back in Brazil, where Flamengo are keen and his former club Botafogo want him back.

According to Brazilian outlet Globo, Botafogo first sounded out Jair’s entourage when Davide Ancelotti was in charge – he was sacked earlier this month – but received no concrete response.

Now Botafogo will go back in and will ‘try and sign’ Jair from Nottingham Forest on a loan agreement.

However, those ‘close to the player’ have indicated that Botafogo’s unstable situation could ‘hinder’ a possible return for Jair.

Botafogo want to make use of the relationship between their owner John Textor and his Nottingham Forest counterpart Evangelos Marinakis to get a deal over the line and in the process, beat Flamengo to his signature.

Player Morato Murillo Douglas Luiz John Victor Igor Jesus Jair Cunha Cuiabano Brazilians on the books at Nottingham Forest

Flamengo have not made an official offer for Jair, but if they do it is also likely to be a loan, with an option to buy included.

Nottingham Forest paid €12m to sign Jair in the summer and it is unclear what level an option to buy would be set at.

Nottingham Forest have plans to add a midfielder as a priority in January, with Lyon star Tyler Morton on their agenda, though they face competition from Juventus.

It remains to be seen how Nottingham Forest feel about letting Jair go so soon after he joined the club.

Jair has a contract with Forest running until the summer of 2030.