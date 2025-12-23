Carl Recine/Getty Images

Everton striker Beto could move on from the Toffees in next month’s transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Lisbon-born striker started his career in Portugal before Udinese signed him in 2022, following a loan spell from Portimonense.

Beto scored ten Serie A goals in his first season at Udinese, and back in 2023, Everton paid around £25.8m to secure his services for four years.

The striker admitted early on in his Everton stint that the Premier League was more difficult than Serie A and he has struggled to make a sustained impact on Merseyside.

Initially, he was a backup to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who left the club and joined Leeds United last summer after his contract ran out.

Everton did not promote Beto to the first choice striker role and signed Thierno Barry in the summer, with the Frenchman having pushed his way into the team.

Beto did start the season as the first-choice striker for David Moyes, but he failed to show his ability in front of goal, as he scored only once.

Star On loan from Merlin Rohl Freiburg Jack Grealish Manchester City Stars on loan at Everton

Now with the January transfer window set to open next week, Beto ‘could leave’ Everton, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

Since he arrived in England from Udinese, Beto has been regularly linked with potential moves back to Serie A.

Italian top-flight outfit Atalanta saw Beto as an option they could get in the summer transfer window, but Everton did not let him leave.

Roma, who are under the Friedkin Group’s ownership, like Everton, have recently considered a possible swap deal involving Beto and Artem Dovbyk.

The Roma hitman drew transfer interest from the Premier League in the summer, but ended up staying put.

Beto has scored 12 Premier League goals in 77 appearances, and his contract runs until the summer of 2027 at the Toffees.

Everton do not have any other striker options apart from Barry and Beto, and it remains to be seen if they will be happy to let him go next month in favour of a possible new arrival.