Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin believes Watford have an outside chance of reaching the playoffs and has talked up their good young team.

A 1-0 home win against Stoke City on Saturday, extended Watford’s unbeaten run to four games and continued the Potters’ slide after a positive start to the campaign.

Striker Luca Kjerrumgaard scored the game’s only goal, earning the Hornets valuable three points, which saw them climb up to tenth in the Championship table and just three points off the playoff spots.

Results have been inconsistent for boss Javi Garcia this season as Watford are one of the top three teams in regards to their home form, but find themselves bottom two in the away table.

They have also struggled to keep clean sheets in the Championship, with only two clean sheets in 22 games played.

Ex-Championship star Parkin praised Watford’s young players, name-dropping midfielder Imran Louza and striker Kjerrumgaard.

Louza, who leads the league in chances created, was recently called ‘technically outstanding’ by Birmingham City boss Chris Davies.

Result Competition Watford 1-0 Stoke City Championship Wrexham 2-2 Watford Championship Watford 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday Championship Watford’s last three results

Parkin applauded the young players at Watford, deeming them one of the positives for the Hornets.

“They have got some very, very good young players”, Parkin said on EFL All Access (25:00).

“They have got one of the best midfield players, Louza, probably in the division when he fancies it.

“And the centre-forward Kjerrumgaard, who is up to eight [goals], is a pretty good return.”

Parkin though believes that Watford only have an outside chance of a playoff spot due to other, stronger teams.

“So, I think [they have] some really good young players and if they find some consistency, have an outside chance, but there are probably better teams in a similar predicament too.

“I would probably pick them at this stage.”

Addressing Watford’s poor away form will have to be a priority for Gracia if he is to be able to push the Hornets towards promotion.

He must also steer Watford through the January transfer window where a number of stars may be wanted by other clubs.

Watford face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.