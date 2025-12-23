James Fearn/Getty Images

Charlton Athletic manager Nathan Jones has praised Charlie Kelman for his ability to deliver for the Addicks when it matters, as his return from injury was marked by the winning goal against Oxford United.

After an outstanding 2024/25 season on loan at Leyton Orient, where he was dubbed the most in-form hitman in League One and won the Golden Boot, the attacker joined Charlton from QPR in the summer.

Kelman quickly established himself as a key figure in Jones’ squad, featuring in 13 matches and netting his first goal for the club in a 1-1 draw with Swansea City on 1st November, before a hamstring injury ruled him out for seven weeks.

Charlton hosted relegation-threatened Oxford United at the Valley on Saturday and secured a 1-0 victory, with Kelman marking his return off the bench with a strike to seal the win, following an assist from Tyreece Campbell, ending Charlton’s six-match winless run in the Championship.

Jones praised the performance of the substitutes during the clash with the U’s, highlighting the boost of quality Kelman’s return provided and crediting Campbell for helping generate the momentum that secured the win.

The Welsh tactician also praised the 24-year-old for his composure and sharpness, both in matches and training, and acknowledged that the team missed his decisiveness and quality on the pitch.

Jones told Charlton’s in-house media (2:13): “Look, that’s what you pay money for and that’s what you do and stuff, but he’s a wonderful finisher, and look, there’s not many that do that.

“And TC, look, credit to TC, we were on the ascendancy then we penned them in, and we needed a little bit of quality.

“Sometimes you just ran or crossed it or whatever, but he showed a little bit of composure, and Charlie turns, and one thing in his mind, bang.

“And he does that week in, week out.

“He does that day in, day out in training.

“It’s just that we missed that because he has not been around.”

With Kelman back in the squad, Jones will be looking to turn Charlton’s fortunes around after a miserable November, during which the Addicks picked up no points from five matches and slipped into the bottom half of the table.

Charlton travel to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City on Boxing Day before finishing the year with a trip to Fratton Park to face 21st-placed Portsmouth, looking to carry the momentum from their recent win and pick up results against teams struggling for points.

Kelman will want to continue to kick on and admitted early in his career he wanted to follow in the footsteps of Eberechi Eze.

At the time, Eze was at Crystal Palace, but now he has gone a step further, to Arsenal.