Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Nigel Martyn believes that it would be very tiring to look at the running statistics of skipper Ethan Ampadu, who he feels leads the team by example.

The 25-year-old managed to score his first goal of the Premier League season as Leeds beat Crystal Palace 4-1 to create some breathing space between themselves and the relegation zone.

Ampadu has stood out of late and was recently dubbed the glue that holds the team together.

He again caught the eye against Crystal Palace, with a controlled performance capped off with a goal.

For Martyn, Ampadu must be covering a serious amount of distance in games and the former goalkeeper joked just looking at the numbers would be tiring.

In his assessment of the player, Martyn echoed a sentiment shared by Ampadu’s team-mate Joe Rodon, who feels that the skipper drives the standards in the team.

“He deserves that [his first goal] because he works tremendously hard and he has all season”, Martyn said on LUTV (8.16).

“I hate to see what his stats are, it would be so tiring just looking at the stats of how much distance he covers but also the way he leads by example.

Game Date Manchester United 04/01 Fulham 17/01 Arsenal 31/01 Leeds United’s next three games at Elland Road

“He is not one of those that is, you know, will shout at other people to do something that he won’t do himself.

“I think that is really coming through this team, how much of a team they are together.”

To explain the togetherness of the Leeds United team, Martyn cited the example of Dominic-Calvert-Lewin’s reaction from the bench after Anton Stach’s final goal went in.

“You saw Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrating the fourth goal when it goes in, from the substitute’s bench.

“His night is done, he could easily just sit down and not bother.

“But that shows how much they are together and that can only be a good thing going forward.”

Calvert-Lewin has been in sensational form for Leeds in recent games and if the striker keeps firing then it could quieten the demands for the Whites to make attacking signings in the January transfer window.