Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has heaped praise on Sunderland’s ‘remarkable’ season in the Premier League, revealing that he expected the Black Cats to do well.

Sunderland came up to the Premier League after winning the Championship playoffs last year, as Leeds and Burnley enjoyed automatic promotion to the top flight.

Burnley are not doing well so far as they sit second bottom, while Leeds are having a resurgence this month, as they are still unbeaten in December.

However, Sunderland’s form and performances have surprised, as at one point they were as high as second in the table, which one Black Cats star was shocked and happy to know.

They have not let their form slip at all, and the Tyne-Wear derby win against Newcastle United in the middle of this month has given them a lot more confidence.

Leeds are set to visit the Stadium of Light on Sunday to take on Sunderland, who are still unbeaten at home so far this term.

Whites’ boss, Farke, stressed that he expected Sunderland to do well, as he insisted that Le Bris has done a great job at the Black Cats.

Result Competition Leeds United 2-1 Sunderland Championship Sunderland 2-2 Leeds United Championship Leeds United 0-0 Sunderland Championship Last three Leeds United vs Sunderland meetings

The 49-year-old pointed out that Sunderland did not have to change a lot when it comes to their style of play, stressing that the Black Cats have been remarkable in the promised land of the Premier League.

“Not surprised, but it is definitely remarkable what they have done”, Farke told a press conference (8:12) when he was asked if he is surprised by Sunderland’s great form this season.

“We spoke about how difficult it is for promoted teams to get over the line, and give yourself a chance to stay in this league, and for that, their point tally is at a really good height, remarkable results.

“But they were one of the best Championship sides last season.

“Perhaps not the perfect end of the regular season, but then also pretty impressive during the playoffs.

“I quite expect them to do well, because Regis is a manager who is always calm and is doing a remarkable job, and they did really good recruitment in the summer.

“My gut feeling was also that they would not need to change their style of playing too much in comparison to the Championship, because even there [in the Championship] they were compact, quick transitions and quick attacks.

“This is also like they didn’t have to change the style too much, also for this season.

“Where, as a promoted side, you have an approach where you concentrate on being rock solid against the ball and being there for quick transitions.

“So, for that, I would expect them even before that they would play a really good season.

“Okay, they would be on such a good point tally, would be so effective, also in the final minute of the games, quite often – I think they won many points in the final minutes as well.

“You couldn’t have predicted them this way.

“It is impressive and definitely remarkable.”

Last season, Leeds won and drew against Sunderland in the Championship, where the Whites were head and shoulders above the majority of the teams in the second tier.

Sunderland, though, have been brilliant in this campaign, especially at home.

One former Sunderland star recently claimed that now it would take a ‘monumental collapse’ for the Black Cats to be relegated.

Leeds are though to play Sunderland with a number of Black Cats stars at the Africa Cup of Nations.