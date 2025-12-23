Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has insisted he is not planning to let Illan Meslier depart Elland Road in the January transfer window, but left the door open for the Frenchman to request an exit.

Last season, Meslier fell out of favour under Farke after a series of howlers and the Leeds boss finished the campaign with Karl Darlow as his first choice.

Meslier made a number of mistakes in the campaign and a former EFL star suggested near the end of the campaign that if the Whites went up, they could not have him as their number 1 in the Premier League.

Leeds were proactive in the summer transfer market to bring in a goalkeeper in the form of Lucas Perri and even when the Brazilian got injured, it was Darlow who Farke trusted to guard the goal.

Meslier attracted attention from several clubs in the summer window, including from Italian side Como, which did not progress, while Leeds ruled out selling him to Galatasaray.

The goalkeeper has not featured once for Leeds this season and his contract is set to expire in June 2026, with the Whites at risk of losing him on a free transfer.

However, Farke has stated that every player in the squad is in his plans and added that he rates 25-year-old Meslier very highly, as he pointed out that he has done incredibly well to feature in the Championship and Premier League so many times so early in his career.

The Leeds boss though is not completely closing the door and indicated if a player was to push for a move, something could happen.

When asked about whether there is a possibility of Mesiler leaving in the winter transfer window, Farke said at a press conference: “All the players in the squad are part of my plans.

Goalkeeper Nationality Lucas Perri Brazilian Karl Darlow Welsh Illan Meslier French Alex Cairns English Leeds United’s goalkeeper options

“All the attention is on each and every player, even if the player at the moment is not that involved, just on the bench or sometimes also not in the squad.

“Like in this case, Illan, but I have made my feelings clear about him.

“I rate him that much and I think he is a goalkeeper full of potential.

“Unbelievably young for a goalkeeper.

“At this young age to have to have so many games at Championship and Premier League level is remarkable.

“We also needed all our goalkeepers so far in the matchday squad; we had injuries and illnesses, so it’s not the plan to do anything.

“Of course it can change in January if someone wants to leave anyhow due to a situation, but from my side there is no proactive wish to change my goalkeeping squad at all.”

Meslier’s fall from grace has been substantial, with the goalkeeper being Manchester United’s number one target at one point, while Newcastle United looked at signing him as recently as 2024.

It is unclear if Meslier wants to move in January or would rather wait until next summer to depart Leeds.